Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has not suffered a long-term injury despite limping off the pitch against Manchester City, according to the Manchester Evening News.

In a torturous first half for Manchester United, they fell to a 4-0 deficit to Manchester City and had to see Varane substituted.

The match eventually ended 6-3, but Manchester United had more problems than just the on-pitch score as they were fretting over the extent of Varane’s injury.

The French defender was scheduled to undergo a scan to reveal the extent of his ankle injury and Manchester United feared a long-term absence.

However, the injury to Varane is not expected to keep him out for a long period of time and it is not an altogether serious one.

The club are however being cautious with the defender as they are wary of his injury record last season and do not want a repeat.

Varane was at the Carrington training complex today and it remains to be seen if he will miss any matches as a result of the injury.

Last season, the defender missed out on over 15 games due to injury and he will be hoping that the knock against Manchester City does not predict a similar campaign to last term.