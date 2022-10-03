Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the qualities of Rangers defender Ben Davies, who was formerly at Anfield.

Davies signed for Liverpool in the 2020/21 season, but did not made a single appearance for the Reds, spending the last campaign on loan with Sheffield United and this summer heading to Rangers permanently.

Liverpool are set to meet Rangers in the Champions League this week, with the Reds eager to get a first win in over a month when they take on the Glasgow giants.

Asked about Davies, Klopp talked up what he brings to the table, calling him a very good footballer who is adept at a number of different things.

The Reds boss thinks the fact that Davies did not make a single appearance while at Anfield is not a bad mark on the defender’s record.

“Ben is a really good player”, Klopp said in a press conference ahead of the game against Rangers.

“I know that he was injured.

“He’s a really good footballer, he was here, good build up, good defender, all these kinds of things.

“In our situation it didn’t work out here, but that doesn’t make him a bad player, not at all, he’s a really good boy.

“I think that’s what Rangers wanted and that’s what Rangers got.”

Davies has yet to play for Rangers in the Champions League, but started the Gers’ last match and could be on the pitch to face his former club at their home ground.