Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray revealed that Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette’s father was allowed on the team bus after the trip to Watford as he had no idea how he was to get home after the game.

The Black Cats came from behind twice to draw at Vicarage Road, with Bennette netting a late equaliser, in what was a creditable performance.

Bennette has been pictured taking public transportation and Mowbray likened that to what legendary Sunderland players of the past used to do, such as Wilf Mannion.

Mowbray admitted that the Costa Rican winger is still in the process of acclimatising and admits that the 18-year-old has had his father with him to help.

The 58-year-old tactician spoke of the aftermath of the Watford game, with the forward’s father stranded without a clue concerning how he was to make it back home as he had not arranged transportation from the stadium.

Mowbray stated that they let Bennette’s father on the team bus, while letting him know he would not be a regular aboard it, putting it in context that he travelled across an ocean to see his son play for Sunderland.

“I saw the picture. I felt like saying, ‘you know what, Wilf Mannion used to do that or you know, the legendary Sunderland players of the past used to do that’”, Mowbray said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the showdown with Blackpool on Tuesday.

“It’s great that he’s done that.

“Listen, he’s acclimatising, really, and his dad’s with him.

“I’m sure you’d heard that after Watford, his dad hadn’t arranged a trip home from Watford.

“He’d got to Watford and he was stood there and he didn’t know how he was getting home and so, we allowed him to come on the team coach with us and sit with his son.

“I mean, just the reality of it, he’s here all the way from halfway around the world, Costa Rica, to watch his son play footy.

“He’d gone to Watford, he did not have a clue where Watford was in this country and didn’t have a clue how he was getting home and we had to let him on the team bus.

“I was trying to get across to him that he won’t be on the team bus every game.”

Sunderland will play host to Blackpool on Tuesday and will hope to find a first win in three games after their last two fixtures ended in draws.