Fixture: Liverpool vs Rangers

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have selected their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League this evening.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men have been well beaten in their two Champions League group stage games so far, but do at least go into tonight’s clash on the back of a comfortable win over Hearts at the weekend.

Even so, the Dutchman will know his side are firmly up against it at last season’s Champions League finalists.

Van Bronckhorst must do without forward Tom Lawrence, who is out until after the World Cup. James Sands meanwhile is suspended.

The experienced Allan McGregor is in goal for Rangers, while at the back James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Leon King and Borna Barisic get the nod to play.

In midfield, Van Bronckhorst looks towards Steven Davis and John Lundstram, while Malik Tillman starts. Ryan Kent, against his former club, and Alfredo Morelos lead the attacking charge.

The Rangers boss can look to his bench if changes are needed, where his options include Antonio Colak and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs Liverpool

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, King, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Davis, Tillman, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, McCrorie, Yilmaz, Jack, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Wright, Sakala, Arfield, Devine