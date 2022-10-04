Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes that Rangers paid the Reds far too much respect at Anfield this evening.

Rangers started the Champions League clash at Anfield as big underdogs and Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst picked three centre-backs as he looked to keep Liverpool at bay.

The Gers were undone after just seven minutes though when Trent Alexander-Arnold scored, while Mohamed Salah then sealed the deal from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

Allan McGregor was in good form between the sticks for Rangers to keep the scoreline down, but McAteer thinks Rangers were guilty of paying Liverpool too much respect.

He admits however that later on in the game Van Bronckhorst did look to be a little more adventurous.

“They paid Liverpool far too much respect”, McAteer said post match on LFC TV.

“We spoke about it, but the disparity in quality was evident tonight.

“They did have a go, slight change of formation, especially towards the end when Gio did have a go.

“They nearly got their just reward.”

Rangers have still not managed to pick up a point in their Champions League group, but they remain just three points behind third placed Ajax, who lost 6-1 at home to Napoli.