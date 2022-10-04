Everton starlet Reece Welch has revealed that senior centre-backs James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have mentored him, after he put pen to paper to a new contract with the Toffees.

Welch has signed a deal that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2026, as his previous contract ran out next year.

The young centre-back has made five appearances for Everton’s Under-21s this season and made his senior debut last season in an FA Cup win over Boreham Wood.

Welch laid out his plans to establish himself in the first team and in the long-term he wants to be a part of the success at Everton, endearing himself to the fans.

Speaking to evertontv after signing the new contract, Welch said: “I want to kick on in the First Team, look to make a few more appearances and show what I’m about.

“I want to wear this blue shirt in the Premier League and, long-term, help Everton to success.

“Everton fans want hard work, dedication and passion for the club and if I can give that, hopefully I’ll be able to do a good job for Everton.”

Welch revealed he has been helped by Tarkowski and Coady, who have mentored him, and he tries to follow every piece of advice afforded by the first team duo.

“With James Tarkowski and Conor Coady coming in, they’ve really helped me, too, and been mentors”, Welch added.

“I just try to take everything on board from them.”

Between the two of them, Tarkowski and Coady have missed just nine minutes of football since the game against Aston Villa for Everton this season and lost just one game.