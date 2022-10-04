Fixture: Tranmere Rovers vs Leeds United Under-21s

Competition: EFL Trophy

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their Under-21s side to visit League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy this evening.

The Whites thrashed Stoke City Under-21s 4-0 in their last game, in the Premier League 2, and have won four on the spin.

They step up to face senior competition tonight though and also met Tranmere in the EFL Trophy in 2021, going down to a 4-1 defeat at Prenton Park.

Tranmere have won three in a row in League Two, and won their EFL Trophy group opener, against Bolton Wanderers, on penalties.

Leeds Under-21s boss Michael Skubala picks a strong team tonight, with Kristoffer Klaesson in goal. Cody Drameh is given a run out in defence, while Sam Greenwood also starts.

The red hot Sonny Perkins plays, while new boy Willy Gnonto also starts this evening.

Joe Gelhardt is also included in the starting line-up and will look to get amongst the goals against Tranmere.

Leeds United Under-21s Team vs Tranmere Rovers

Klaesson, Sutcliffe, Drameh, Moore, Spencer, Gyabi, Greenwood, Perkins, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph

Substitutes: Christy, Miller, McGurk, McCalmont, Allen, Debayo, Snowdon