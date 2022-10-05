Coventry City manager Mark Robins has admitted that Burnley have some high-calibre players and he is relishing the weekend clash with the Clarets.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season and saw an outpouring of players from the squad, including Nick Pope and Maxwel Cornet.

However, they also managed to bring in a number of signings, such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Arijanet Muric, while also keeping hold of players like Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes.

Robins believes that the Coventry supporters will be enthused by the game but at the same time he is conscious that Burnley will be a tough challenge because of the talent at their disposal.

The Coventry City boss knows Burnley star Ian Maatsen, from last season when he was on loan with the Sky Blues, and he is glad his club did not contribute to swelling up the Clarets’ talent pool further.

“I don’t think the supporters will be thinking anything other than it’s a really good game and one that they can come to and get right behind the lads again”, Robins said in a press conference, when asked about the Burnley game.

“I think it’ll be a good game!

“Burnley have got some top players, there’s no doubt about that.

“Obviously, we know Ian Maatsen, and we know what they tried to take Callum O’Hare away from us in the summer, and that’s what clubs try to do but we managed to hold onto him.”

With Coventry City bottom of the division, Burnley will look to take advantage and further improve their position in the table come the weekend.