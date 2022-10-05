Everton loan star Dele Alli has admitted that he did not envision the love he would get in Turkey from Besiktas fans.

Alli was a high profile signing for the Turkish club on loan in the summer and he was given a big greeting when he arrived in Istanbul to complete the process of becoming a Besiktas player.

The Everton loan star has played three games so far for the Turkish side and has one goal to his name, though he has also suffered from injury.

Alli revealed that before signing on for Besiktas, he had no idea coming to the club could be such a revelatory experience for him.

Nor did the former Tottenham Hotspur star anticipate the love he would receive after coming to the Istanbul club and he is grateful for all of it.

Speaking to Besiktas’ official magazine, Alli said: “Before I came here, I did not anticipate what a wonderful experience Besiktas would be for me.

“I had neither anticipated nor imagined the love I have seen here since I arrived.

“This means a lot to me.

“I can feel comfortable due to this love and the way that I want to pay the fans back is to give them a trophy.”

Alli may be basking in the love, but there are claims that he will be dropped to the bench for Besiktas’ game this weekend.