Everton loan star Jean-Philippe Gbamin has recovered from his injury and is ready to take part in the Europa League this week for his team Trabzonspor.

Gbamin moved to Goodison Park in the summer of 2019 but his Everton career never took off as his spell was racked with injury.

He first went off to CSKA Moscow on loan this year in January and joined Turkish champions Trabzonspor in the summer.

Gbamin played four league games for the Turkish champions before getting injured, missing the game last weekend against Kayserispor.

However, the midfielder is now in line to play a part in Trabzonspor’s match against AS Monaco this week in the Europa League, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

A foot issue had prevented him from playing at the weekend but he is now recovered and took part in training ahead of the Monaco game.

Gbamin started the Turkish club’s defeat against Ferencvaros in the Europa League previously this season and could start against Monaco too.

The Turkish champions did bounce back in their next Europa League game with a win and they will be hoping to keep the streak going against Monaco.