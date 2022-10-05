Fixture: RB Leipzig vs Celtic

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Celtic have selected their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with RB Leipzig in a Group F encounter in the Champions League tonight.

The Scottish champions have picked up one point from their opening two games and will be keen to beat Leipzig, who have struggled and sit bottom of the group with no points.

Ange Postecoglou’s side edged out Motherwell 2-1 at the weekend and face a Leipzig side who beat Bochum 4-0 in the Bundesliga in their last game.

The two teams met in the Europa League in 2018, with Celtic winning 2-1 in Scotland and Leipzig winning 2-0 in Germany.

Celtic have the experienced Joe Hart in goal this evening, while at the back Postecoglou picks Josip Juranovic, Stephen Welsh, Mortiz Jenz and Greg Taylor.

Midfield sees Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate play, while Jota and Daizen Maeda support Kyogo Furuhashi.

Postecoglou can make changes at any point if he wants to and his options on the bench include, Georgios Giakoumakis and James Forrest.

Celtic are without Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Aaron Mooy, while Liel Abada is also out.

Celtic Team vs RB Leipzig

Hart, Juranovic, Jenz, Welsh, Taylor, O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate, Maeda, Jota, Kyogo

Substitutes: Bain, Siegrist, Haksabanovic, Giakoumakis, McCarthy, Bernabei, Abildgaard, Robertson, Forrest, Ralston