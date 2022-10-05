Hull City are close to appointing a new manager, even though the name is not known, according to BBC Humberside.

The Tigers’ horrendous form saw Shota Arveladze sacked by the club recently and they are now on the lookout for a new manager to take the helm.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal was reported to be the favourite for the job, but he is no longer in the running.

Other names have similarly been dismissed, such as Carlos Corberan, and it was claimed that Hull owner Acun Ilicali had drawn up a shortlist.

It now appears that Hull are on the verge of getting a new manager, even if who it will be is not yet known at this stage.

Pedro Martins, a former Olympiacos coach currently out of the job, has been slotted in as the new favourite.

It remains to be seen if it is indeed Martins who gets the mantle or if it is someone other than the Portuguese.

Hull are temporarily in the care of Andy Dawson, who himself has spoken about the need to appoint a manager fast.