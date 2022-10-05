Leeds United starlet Darko Gyabi has stressed that he is now coming into his element at the Yorkshire club and adjusting to the system.

Gyabi joined Leeds in the summer from Manchester City and has been impressive for Leeds Under-21s this season.

He has played the full 90 minutes in Leeds’ last four Premier League 2 games, all of them wins, and also in the EFL Trophy victory over Tranmere Rovers’ senior side.

Gyabi highlighted that he has not been at the club for too long, but is now getting comfortable playing within the team’s preferred system.

He also revealed that his association with Sonny Perkins is older than with Leeds Under-21s’ other attacking star Mateo Joseph, but he is taking everything in his stride.

Speaking to LUTV, Gyabi said: “I’ve not been here as long but I’m getting comfortable playing in the system with these players.

“I’ve played with Sonny a lot longer than Mateo.

“But it’s something new, so that’s good.”

Gyabi has contributed to Leeds getting to be top of the table in the Premier League 2 Division Two and he will be hoping to become even more accustomed to Elland Road and further his progress.