Leeds United are mulling taking the squad on a training camp to the United States over the course of the World Cup break, according to Leeds Live.

The arrival of a winter World Cup has thrown Premier League sides into a situation which effectively dictates they will need another version of pre-season before the league starts again in late December.

Leeds’ final match before the break will be on 12th November when they face Tottenham Hotspur.

Jesse Marsch will then hand his players a two-week holiday, but Leeds are ready to make sure their men are fit for the resumption of games in December.

The Whites are mulling taking the squad to the United States for a mini-training camp.

It could offer the club further opportunity to grow their American fanbase and also offer the added benefit of training in warm weather, dependent upon where it takes place.

Leeds could have to restart games earlier than Boxing Day, if they reach the next round of the EFL Cup.

Progressing through the game against Wolves would see Leeds back in action on the week commencing 19th December.