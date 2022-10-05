Bids in excess of $10m are expected to go in for Chicago Fire star Jhon Duran, who has been linked with Liverpool, in the January transfer window, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

Duran is a centre-forward by trade who can also play out on the left wing and made his international debut for Colombia during the recent international break.

He has turned heads with his performances in the MLS for Chicago Fire and the club are expected to have a battle on their hands to keep him.

Liverpool have been linked with holding a keen interest in Duran, while Chelsea are also keen on the Colombian.

And it has been claimed that bids in excess of $10m are expected to go in for Duran when the January transfer window swings open.

The 18-year-old Colombian is Fire’s top scorer in the current Major League Soccer season, ahead of former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Duran has 29 appearances in all competitions to his name with Chicago Fire, with them yielding a return of eight goals and six assists.

Chicago Fire failed to qualify for the playoffs and currently sit third from bottom in the Eastern Conference after 33 games.