Tottenham Hotspur loan star Destiny Udogie has insisted that the prospect of playing in the Premier League does not frighten him one bit and revealed he has not yet heard from Antonio Conte.

Udogie has been an important part of an Udinese side that are currently flying high in this season’s edition of Serie A following a run of six consecutive wins.

Udinese have not lost since the opening day of the season at reigning champions AC Milan and currently sit in third place in the Serie A table.

Udogie wants to use the time he has remaining at the Stadio Friuli to further improve his game, given it is only his second season at first-team level.

The 19-year-old admitted he is fully focused on the job at hand with Udinese and is not yet thinking of joining up with Spurs at the end of the current campaign, with no contact from Conte yet.

Udogie also pointed out that there will be no language barrier as he has always spoken English with his parents and added that he is not scared of playing in the Premier League.

“The months I remain here on loan will be important to improve me further”, Udogie said to Italian daily La Repubblica.

“With my head I’m here, I haven’t heard from Conte yet.

“The Premier [League] does not scare me, the game is fantastic and I have always spoken English with my parents, who were born in Nigeria.”

Udogie might well be competing with the likes of Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon for the position of the starting left wing-back at Tottenham next season.

The 19-year-old has recorded two goals in seven appearances in all competitions for Udinese so far while earning four cautions.