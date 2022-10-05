Cheltenham Town star Ryan Broom has expressed his view that following two wins, there is no better place to go to than Hillsborough, to play Sheffield Wednesday.

The Robins have won two on the trot, and three in the last four, in League One, defeating Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers in their last match.

Sheffield Wednesday themselves lost their last game, to Plymouth Argyle, but they did win their previous match at Hillsborough and that is where they take on Cheltenham this weekend

Broom is looking ahead to the trip to Hillsborough, thinking a player cannot ask for more than that, especially following two wins.

The midfielder revealed that against Sheffield Wednesday, Cheltenham will try to do the same things that stood them in good stead in the last two matches.

Speaking to Cheltenham’s official site about the Hillsborough game, Broom said: “You can’t ask for more can you? Off the back of two results as well, unbelievable.

“We are going to go there and look to sort of build on what we have been doing well.

“Back on the training ground Thursday, every one’s looking forward to that game.

“Games are coming thick and fast as well.

“We’ve got a free week after Saturday so it’s a chance for us, enjoy ourselves and do what we’ve done in the last two games and even better it.”

Last season when Cheltenham visited Hillsborough, they were defeated by Sheffield Wednesday by 4-1 and the Owls will be looking to win by a similar margin this weekend.