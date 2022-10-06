Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has hailed Pompey star Michael Morrison as a brilliant human being and an outstanding professional.

The 34-year-old has more than 500 senior appearances to his name and joined Portsmouth on a free transfer this summer.

Morrison quickly established himself as a regular in Cowley’s team, featuring heavily in Portsmouth’s League One campaign and forming a central-defensive partnership with Sean Raggett.

Cowley is pleased with Morrison and hailed the 34-year-old for his professionalism on and off the pitch; he feels Morrison is a great influence on the younger players in the squad.

This season, Portsmouth have brought in a host of young players in the form of Dane Scarlett, Zak Swanson, and Josh Griffiths, and Cowley is of the view that the young players needed an experienced senior professional around them to get better, which the arrival of Morrison provided.

“Michael is an outstanding professional, a brilliant human being, super focused, really intense, and incredibly professional every single day”, Cowley told The News.

“Everything he does is to the best of his ability, whether he’s preparing for games, playing a match, recovering from a game, in training or in the meeting room – you can always feel his influence.

“You know when senior players have that ability to be able to influence and be good with the staff and good with the players.

“It’s that lovely balance of being able to be popular with people above them and the younger players.

“We were patient and able to add a really good senior player.

“We have 12 players aged 21 and under, but they won’t get better unless you have the right senior players around them.”

Morrison featured for Portsmouth against Ipswich at the weekend but could not prevent his side slipping to a 3-2 loss to the Tractor Boys.