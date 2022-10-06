Everton sent scouts to observe Ajax star Mohammed Kudus this week, in the Dutch champions’ Champions League game, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Kudus has been admired by Everton since the summer, when they wanted to bring the Ajax star in on loan to Merseyside.

A move then did not materialise, but Everton continue to remain interested in the midfielder, who has started the season impressively for Ajax.

Ajax took on Napoli in midweek in the Champions League and Kudus scored, but the Dutch champions were thrashed 6-1 by the Italian team.

Scouts from Everton were present at the Champions League match, with the Toffees continuing to monitor their summer target.

The goal against Napoli was Kudus’ third in the Champions League this season, scoring one every match, and he has five further strikes to his name in the current campaign.

It remains to be seen after the summer interest and the scouting if Everton make a concentrated effort to get hold of the Ghanaian star in January.

Apart from Everton, both Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with Kudus, who has a contract until the summer of 2025 with Ajax.