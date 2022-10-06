Leeds United right-back Rasmus Kristensen is of the opinion that Crystal Palace’s points total in the Premier League betrays the wrong sense of how they have been playing.

Last weekend, Crystal Palace only lost against Chelsea after conceding in injury time, after earlier the Blues had got away with what many have termed blatant handball from Thiago Silva that could have led to a red card.

Crystal Palace, also earlier in the season, led 2-0 against Manchester City before letting in four and also let in a late equaliser against Brentford.

Leeds take on Palace at the weekend and Kristensen believes the Eagles’ point total does not give a fair view of how they have been playing.

Kristensen pointed to Crystal Palace’s tough schedule to start the season, playing Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in their first four games, as also a reason for their low points tally.

“I feel like Palace have done a lot better than what their points are saying”, Kristensen told BBC Radio Leeds.

“They had a really tough schedule, especially I think in the first four, five games they a really tough schedule.

“It’s going to be tough but every game is tough.

“We’re going to go and travel down to London and try to win.”

Crystal Palace have six points from seven games and are only kept out of the relegation zone by goal difference.

They will be looking to get the win over Leeds this weekend to spark an improvement.