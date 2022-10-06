Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson has described team-mate and summer signing Leif Davis as ‘non-stop’, while terming him a good addition to the dressing room at Portman Road.

Davis joined Kieran McKenna’s side this summer from Leeds United on a permanent deal, despite an injury crisis at left-back at Elland Road at the start of the season.

The Tractor Boys, League One’s current top scorers, travel to face bottom-of-the-table Morecambe, who have recorded the fewest goals in League One, on Saturday.

Edmundson admitted that he loves playing alongside Davis in defence, while adding that the 22-year-old is a good player.

The centre-back pointed out that Davis offered the team a lot out on the left flank, going up and down non-stop.

“He’s good. Love playing with him, you know, we’ve been training really well together”, Edmundson said to Ipswich Town’s in-house media, when asked about summer signing left-back Davis.

“He gives you a lot on the left [flank]. He’s always up-and-down, he’s non-stop.

“He’s a great addition and hopefully, he can keep his form going.”

Davis has two assists to his name, including the second in the 3-2 win over Portsmouth, from 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season, in addition to three bookings.

Edmundson has one goal from eleven appearances in all competitions for McKenna’s side, with four cautions to go with them as well.