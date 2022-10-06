Ipswich Town centre-back George Edmundson believes it will be a great experience to have 1,000 fans cheering the Tractor Boys on when they take on Morecambe at the weekend.

Kieran McKenna’s side have been backed by Ipswich fans in their numbers on their travels around League One this season.

The Tractor Boys have won four, drawn once and lost to current table-toppers Plymouth Argyle from six games on the road.

Edmundson admitted to feeling the energy of the travelling support at every single away game so far this season, while acknowledging that the drive to Morecambe is sure to be a long one for the fans.

The 25-year-old also pointed to the fact that he knows coming to the stadium to watch the team play is far from an inexpensive affair for the fans.

Edmundson added that it is terrific to have thousands of travelling fans cheering them on and looks forward to the same experience at the Mazuma Stadium.

“Yes, you do [feel the energy of the support in away games]”, Edmundson said to Ipswich Town’s in-house media when asked about the energy of fans at every away game so far this campaign.

“Like, with Morecambe, the drive is, well, everyone knows it’s a long one.

“It’s unbelievable.

“It’s expensive, it’s not cheap to come and watch your team play and to travel all that way and have 1,000 fans there is terrific.”

Edmundson has one goal from eleven appearances in all competitions to his name for McKenna’s side, with four bookings to go along.