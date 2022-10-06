Liverpool are scouting no fewer than four players at Turkish giants Galatasaray and will watch them over the campaign as they prepare for future transfer windows.

The Reds’ recent downturn in form and their unwillingness to sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window until having their hand forced by injuries close to the deadline has put the spotlight on their transfer policy.

Liverpool’s owners have continued to insist the club balance the books and some feel Jurgen Klopp has not been sufficiently backed to refresh his squad.

The Premier League side are hard at work identifying possible targets for future transfer windows and their scouting efforts have taken them to Turkey.

Galatasaray stars Sacha Boey, Yunus Akgun, Kerem Akturkoglu and Victor Nelsson are the four players that Liverpool are watching, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

Liverpool sent scouts to watch Galatasaray’s meeting with Konyaspor in September, however at first they could not locate a ticket.

It is suggested that Liverpool then asked Galatasaray directly and the Turkish club then arranged seats at the game.

They are expected to follow all four players throughout the season; Galatasaray are not involved in Europe this season, meaning Liverpool must assess them in domestic Turkish football.

Boey operates as a right-back and joined Galatasaray in 2021 from Rennes.

Nelsson, a Danish international, plays as a centre-back, while Akturkoglu and Akgun are wingers.