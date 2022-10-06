Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has revealed that it was an enjoyable experience to play against France star Kylian Mbappe over the international break.

Kristensen’s team Denmark took on France in the international break last month and managed to win by a 2-0 scoreline over the World Cup holders.

The Leeds right-back played the whole 90 minutes and was able to contain the France attacking line, including Mbappe, to keep a clean sheet and get the win.

Kristensen admitted to having fun playing against the Paris Saint-Germain star and complemented him on being a great player.

The right-back also explained that Mbappe not staying stationary in his position helped him contain him.

“Yes, it was fun”, Kristensen said to BBC Radio Leeds when asked about playing against Mbappe.

“He is obviously a great player, luckily for me he’s also floating around, sometimes he goes to the right, he plays a bit over-the-top, so he’s not like isolated on the left all the time.

“Obviously a great player and a great experience.”

Mbappe has eleven goals in the same number of games for Paris Saint-Germain this season and had scored in the previous game over the international break, but Kristensen‘s Denmark were able to repel him.