Middlesbrough are looking to announce their replacement for previous manager Chris Wilder next week, according to BBC Radio 5 live.

Wilder oversaw a terrible run of form that left Middlesbrough in the Championship relegation zone, and he was sacked by the club.

Middlesbrough have since subsequently climbed out of the relegation zone with a win over Birmingham City.

Leo Percovich has been in temporary charge of the team, but Middlesbrough are looking for a permanent successor to Wilder.

Middlesbrough are planning to make the appointment of a new manager official next week, which means Percovich remains in charge for the weekend game.

Former Middlesbrough midfielder and current caretaker Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil was under consideration by Boro, but he is not likely to be appointed now.

Rob Edwards is on Middlesbrough’s shortlist, but there are multiple people with whom the club are speaking for the managerial position.

Middlesbrough take on Blackburn Rovers next weekend and it remains to be seen if the club get in a new manager before the game.