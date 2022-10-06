Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley believes that his side will have to be brutal and horrible when second-placed Ipswich Town visit in League One on Saturday.

Ipswich are the division’s top scorers and have just the one loss to their name from 12 games, while Morecambe are at the foot of the table.

The Shrimps have won just once in League One so far this season, at Forest Green Rovers, who sit just one point and two places above them in the league table.

Ripley feels that the Shrimps will have to be nothing short of brutal to get a positive result when the Tractor Boys come to call on Saturday.

The 29-year-old custodian admitted to telling his team-mates that they need to be absolutely horrible to play against when Kieran McKenna’s side arrive in Lancashire.

“We’ve got Ipswich at home next and I was saying to the boys in there, dust yourselves off, it is done, it’s done, we can’t change the outcome, when Ipswich come to the Mazuma we have to be brutal”, Ripley told his club’s in-house media after the loss against Accrington Stanley.

“We have to be horrible to play against.

“People can take it however they want but I know what I’m going to do to win a game of football.

“It’s up to them now, it’s up to the boys out on the pitch to be as nasty and horrible to win a game.”

Morecambe will look to climb from the foot of the division and also get their first home win of the campaign against the Tractor Boys.