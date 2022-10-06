Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has argued there is no point in just concentrating on stopping Erling Haaland when his side take on Manchester City this weekend.

Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since coming to Manchester City, failing to score in just one game and netting 14 times in eight matches.

Southampton have failed to keep a clean sheet this season and they have lost all three of their last three games.

Hasenhuttl thinks though that it is not wise to reduce Manchester City to Haaland and concentrate just on controlling him.

The Southampton boss thinks that is not a winning strategy and he also stressed how his team have managed to live with big sides.

“If you reduce Man City to Erling Haaland, this is what you like to do, I think there are more players that you have to concentrate on”, Hasenhuttl said in a press conference ahead of the weekend game.

“If you look [just] at Erling Haaland, then I think you will not win this game.

“We have shown in the past against a strong side that we are competitive and this year they are even stronger and it’s good challenge to show us again if you are able to take something [from] there.”

Southampton managed to get two draws last season against Manchester City, keeping a clean sheet at the Etihad and Hasenhuttl will be hoping his side manage to do the same this weekend despite the addition of Haaland.