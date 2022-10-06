Jamie O’Hara has insisted that Fikayo Tomori’s performance against Chelsea on Wednesday night showed why Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is still getting picked for England.

Tomori played a massive role in AC Milan winning the Italian league last season after more than a decade and has been one of their best players.

There has been a clamour for him to play for England given his performances in Italy but the centre-back was poor as AC Milan were thrashed 3-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

O’Hara stressed that the Rossoneri were shocking and indicated that Serie A should be ashamed if this AC Milan side are their best team.

He also took aim at Tomori and the noise around him and England and stressed that the performance just highlighted why Gareth Southgate is still persisting with Manchester United captain Maguire despite his poor form.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Milan were shocking.

“If that’s the best Italy have got to offer, I mean, they should be ashamed of themselves, it was woeful.

“Can we talk about Tomori?

“No wonder Harry Maguire is playing for England.”

Tomori made the recent England squad but did not manage to get a game in either of the two Nations League clashes.