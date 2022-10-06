Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon insists that he did not mind the fact that Leeds United’s Under-21 side had a whole host of players with Premier League experience.

Leeds’ Under-21 side beat the Super White Army 5-3 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, with Joe Gelhardt scoring twice and Sonny Perkins, Mateo Joseph and Cody Drameh netting the others.

Tranmere had rushed into a two-goal lead within 20 minutes before a three-goal burst from Leeds saw the Super White Army trail before they went into the half-time break at 3-3.

Leeds pulled away in the second half and did not relinquish their firm hold on the game despite Sam Greenwood getting sent off after their fifth goal.

Mellon admitted that it did not matter to him if the Whites had a team blessed with players who have had the experience of Premier League minutes under their belts.

The 50-year-old tactician considers it necessary for his youngsters as well as those out on the fringes of his first team to garner as much experience as they can and grab every opportunity to play as and when it comes.

Mellon added that he had hoped for a better showing from his team, saying that the match was a tough watch for him as they were looking to win the game.

Asked about whether there was a concern over the strength of the Leeds side, Mellon told his club’s in-house media: “You just get on with it. It’s a game of football, the pitch is nice and it’s a lovely night for a game of football.

“It was an opportunity for people to go and play, so go and play, show us what you’ve got and get a little bit of experience for young boys like Arthur and young Sam and all these boys.

“Mark, another 90 minutes under his belt, keep him up to speed so it was an opportunity.

“I’m not really bothered with who they play, but I was just hoping to see a bit more of a showing from us to put the lads who weren’t playing under a wee bit of pressure.

“We wanted to win the game.

“It was a tough watch.”

Leeds’ Under-21 side will face Sunderland’s Under-21 side in the Premier League 2 Division Two on Monday, while Tranmere travel to Sutton United in League Two on Saturday.