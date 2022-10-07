Aston Villa have work to be do in order to convince Lyon striker Moussa Dembele to join the club in the January transfer window.

Villa have made a slow start to the season but are undefeated in their last three league games with two draws and a win, as they seek to build momentum.

Steven Gerrard has been heavily backed in the transfer market by the Aston Villa board since his arrival but he wants to add more to his squad in January.

The Villans have scored just six times in eight league games this season and the Aston Villa boss wants to add to his forward line in the next window.

And according to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Dembele is a player Aston Villa targeting for the winter transfer window.

Aston Villa have their eyes on him and are prepared to table an offer to sign him from Lyon after the World Cup.

The French club are open to selling him in January in order to get a fee for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, Aston Villa have some real work to be done to convince the striker to consider a transfer in January.

Dembele seems determined to see out his contract at Lyon before leaving on a free transfer next summer.