Dominic Matteo believes that playing Crystal Palace on Sunday is a good game for Leeds United to have, but has urged the Whites to make sure they defend well down the flanks.

Leeds have nine points from seven games in the Premier League so far and the Eagles are currently situated just outside the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.

Jesse Marsch’s side are looking for their first win since the resounding victory over Chelsea at Elland Road.

Matteo emphasised the importance of defending well and picking out those final passes, if they are to take a point or three off the Eagles.

The 48-year-old noted that the Whites have the pace to trouble Patrick Vieira’s squad in the attacking phases and as such he feels the game is a welcome one.

Matteo added that if Leeds can put their best foot forward and also defend as they did for the clean sheet at home to Aston Villa, despite playing almost a full half a man down, then Marsch’s side can take something from the fixture.

“For us, personally, it’s about how we defend and how we can protect ourselves to stop them getting at us, especially down the sides”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“Defend well, do the basics well and also, when we get on the ball, be better in that final third, pick that pass out.

“I just think when I look at their team, defensively, and the pace we have attacking-wise, I just think it’s a good game for us.

“Now I just think if we’re on it, and we defend like we did against Villa, I think we can get something out of this game.”

Leeds travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to take on Patrick Vieira’s side, with just three points separating the sides.