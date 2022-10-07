Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted he is keen to find a way to get Willy Gnonto involved going forward, while also noting that Joe Gelhardt is putting forward a strong case.

The Whites swooped to land Italy international Gnonto during the dying hours of the summer transfer window after failing to land other targets.

Marsch initially saw the attacker as one for the Under-21s, but has been left impressed with Gnonto’s impact and now has him in the first team mix.

He admits he wants to find a way to get Gnonto involved going forward, while also noting that Gelhardt wants to be in the squad.

Gelhardt scored twice for Leeds Under-21s in their EFL Trophy win away at Tranmere Rovers, in what Marsch feels was a message.

“Having Willy here, we want to find a way to get him in there”, Marsch told a press conference.

“Joffy made a fantastic point to his manager in the Tranmere game that he shouldn’t be left out of the squad.”

Marsch also has Dutch winger Crysensio Summerville at his disposal and admits that the attacker is someone else to take into account.

“We feel that Cree Summerville is in the best form since I’ve been here.”

Leeds are next in action away against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.