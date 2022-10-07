Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has admitted that his team still have some work to do to become completely savvy out on the pitch, following Luis Sinisterra’s red card against Aston Villa.

Sinisterra was sent off at the start of the second half at Elland Road against the Villans, but the Whites managed to hold on to keep a first clean sheet since matchday three of the current campaign.

The Whites will have to make do without the suspended Colombia international for the visit to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Marsch pointed out that they used Sinisterra’s sending off as a cautionary example for the rest of the group while noting that he is in charge of a young squad.

The 48-year-old tactician admitted that coaching young players to understand their roles can be a tiresome job while adding that there is still work to be done with his team in terms of savviness.

“We used it as an example.

“We have a young team and we like our group and it will continue to grow and get better”, Marsch said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the visit to Crystal Palace.

“I’ve coached young players a lot and you have to be patient at times.

“It’s brutal but we’re going to help educate them and help them understand what their roles are.

“We still have more to do in terms of savviness.

“With Luis he knows it was a mistake.”

The Eagles are situated just outside the relegation zone by virtue of a better goal difference in comparison to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but are only three points behind the Whites in the Premier League table.