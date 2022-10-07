Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo feels the Whites will have to cut off the supply line to winger Wilfried Zaha so as to keep Crystal Palace at bay when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Zaha is the Eagles’ top scorer so far with four goals, all of them coming in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old is the biggest attacking weapon at Eagles boss Patrick Vieira’s disposal, with Matteo noting that Leeds will have to find a way to keep the winger quiet.

Matteo acknowledged that the Whites must cut off the supply line to Zaha as the Ivorian is a handful for anyone to handle when on the ball.

The 48-year-old pointed out that whoever has the task of squaring up to Zaha must get tight to him and also get the margins right so as to ensure he cannot get up to his usual tricks.

“First and foremost, we need to cut off the supply line to Zaha”, Matteo said to LUTV.

“He’s the threat, he’s the one who scores the goals, he’s the problem for anyone. When he’s at it, he’s a top player.

“But I think again whoever’s against him, defensively, you have to get up tight.

“Not too tight, just get your margins right and ensure he’s not causing you them problems because he has done it in the past.”

The Whites take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park looking for just their third win of the league season.