Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is pushing for a longer contract offer from the Blues and is prepared to consider his options in the coming months.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea and as things currently stand, he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea have been in talks with the midfielder’s representatives for over a year with regard to offering him a new contract.

The Blues are ready to offer him a new two-year contract with an option for another year as part of the negotiations.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Kante has been pushing for a longer contract from the Blues.

The midfielder wants the security of a four-year deal and is keen to see Chelsea make such a commitment.

Chelsea’s previous regime had a policy of not offering long contracts to players over the age of 30.

But the new hierarchy bucked the trend when they signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on a four-year contract in the summer.

Kante is also open to leaving Chelsea and is prepared to consider the options on his table in the next few months.