 

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea and as things currently stand, he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

 

Chelsea have been in talks with the midfielder’s representatives for over a year with regard to offering him a new contract.

 

 

The Blues are ready to offer him a new two-year contract with an option for another year as part of the negotiations.

 

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Kante has been pushing for a longer contract from the Blues.

 

 

The midfielder wants the security of a four-year deal and is keen to see Chelsea make such a commitment.

 

Chelsea’s previous regime had a policy of not offering long contracts to players over the age of 30.

 

 

But the new hierarchy bucked the trend when they signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on a four-year contract in the summer.

 

Kante is also open to leaving Chelsea and is prepared to consider the options on his table in the next few months.

 