The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract at Chelsea and as things currently stand, he could leave the club on a free transfer next summer.
Chelsea have been in talks with the midfielder’s representatives for over a year with regard to offering him a new contract.
The Blues are ready to offer him a new two-year contract with an option for another year as part of the negotiations.
But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Kante has been pushing for a longer contract from the Blues.
The midfielder wants the security of a four-year deal and is keen to see Chelsea make such a commitment.
Chelsea’s previous regime had a policy of not offering long contracts to players over the age of 30.
But the new hierarchy bucked the trend when they signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on a four-year contract in the summer.
Kante is also open to leaving Chelsea and is prepared to consider the options on his table in the next few months.