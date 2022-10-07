Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that young prospect Max Thompson has time on his side and sees no reason to quickly throw him into the team.

Thompson joined Sunderland this summer from Burnley and has played all of his football in the Premier League 2 Division Two for the Black Cats’ Under-21 side.

The 20-year-old striker was overlooked in the Black Cats’ search for goalscorers in the face of injury absences for Mowbray’s first-choice forwards Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart.

Mowbray believes that it is not the right thing to do to throw a young player into a pressure cooker situation, especially in a situation the like of which Sunderland find themselves in without a recognisable forward at present.

The 58-year-old tactician admits that Thompson is a hardworking player, who attempts to get into goalscoring positions, while noting that the youngster still has a lot to learn despite already having Premier League experience under his belt.

Mowbray admitted that Thompson has a long career ahead of him, with potentially 18 to 20 years left in the game at the professional level.

“Let’s just see how we go, I’m just really wary of almost selfishly chucking a young player in, he’s got a full career ahead of him, 18/20 years potentially. He has time”, Mowbray was quoted as saying by the Sunderland Echo.

“I understand that he’s played in the Premier League so he’s got something, but at the moment I just feel he’s learning and acclimatising, maybe.

“I’ve seen a young lad working really hard, trying to run the channels and trying to get on the end of things, and at the moment I don’t think it’s the right thing for us to do just to chuck him in.”

Thompson has five goals and one assist from five games for Sunderland’s Under-21 side so far this season.