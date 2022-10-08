Stephen Hunt has stressed that in the wake of his comments about Aston Villa wasting time, Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch will simply have to go on the front foot with the Whites at Crystal Palace and cannot slow the game down.

Leeds managed to keep just their second clean sheet this Premier League campaign at Elland Road against Aston Villa, despite Luis Sinisterra getting sent off early in the second half.

Marsch was upset with the way Aston Villa played in the first half and accused them of slowing the game down.

Hunt emphasised that Marsch must set his side out to attack and play quickly at Crystal Palace given his comments after that goalless draw.

The 41-year-old former Republic of Ireland midfielder intimated that Marsch’s side cannot try and slow down the game at Selhurst Park, even if the occasion demands it.

Hunt expects the Whites to make a proper game of it against the Eagles and give both sets of fans a spectacle.

“He was moaning, Jesse [Marsch], last week about Aston Villa going and slowing the game down”, Hunt said on Off The Ball.

“So he can’t exactly go away from home a week later and slow the game down [at Crystal Palace].

“I expect them to go at it and it will be a good game.”

Marsch’s side are winless in four Premier League games and will look to arrest that run on Sunday.