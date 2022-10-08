Brendan Rodgers is facing having to win Leicester City’s next game, after the Foxes lost at Bournemouth, to meet the ownership’s expectations, according to CBS Sports.

Leicester took the lead on the south coast against Bournemouth and held the advantage heading into the half time break.

Two goals for the Cherries in the second half though turned the game on its head and sent the Foxes scurrying back north with no points to show for their efforts.

They sit second bottom in the Premier League and have just four points from nine matches.

It is claimed that before beating Nottingham Forest, Leicester’s ownership expected six points from three games.

The loss at Bournemouth now means that Rodgers needs to guide Leicester to victory over Crystal Palace in their next match.

With the pressure still firmly on the former Celtic manager, it remains to be seen if he will be sacked if Leicester do not beat Palace.

Crystal Palace are in action on Sunday when they play Leeds United, the same side Leicester face after playing the Eagles.