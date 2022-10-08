Pat Nevin has insisted that Armando Broja has a big future at Chelsea and is already loved by the Blues fans due to the effort he puts in when he comes on the pitch.

Broja bagged a goal in the 90th minute to seal a 3-0 win for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge today.

The forward came on in the second half and acted as the target man for the team as Chelsea notched up a comfortable league win at home.

Nevin feels that was an important goal for Broja and it is clear that the Chelsea fans love him because of the effort and work rate he puts in whenever he is on the pitch wearing the blue jersey.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the number one striker in the squad but the former Blue feels Broja should not be ignored as well as he has a big future ahead of him at Chelsea.

Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “That is an important one for him, these Chelsea fans love Armando Broja because he comes on and puts in so much effort.

“He is selfless but is also a target man.

“A lot of people have been talking about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but do not write off Broja.

“I think he has got a big future.”

Broja came close to leaving Chelsea in the summer when West Ham wanted him but the club eventually decided against selling him.