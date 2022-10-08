Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has insisted that he knows the front three Giovanni van Bronckhorst will start against Liverpool in the Champions League next week.

Rangers thrashed St Mirren 4-0 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon, with Antonio Colak (two), James Tavernier and Fashion Sakala scoring the goals.

The Gers are now looking forward to a crunch match against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night as they try to register their first points of the competition.

Dalziel thinks that Van Bronckhorst will, after the win over St Mirren, go with a front three of Colak, Salaka and Ryan Kent against Liverpool.

“I’m going to make a bold prediction”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“Sakala, Colak and Kent, the front three against Liverpool, say no more.”

The former Rangers man believes that Alfredo Morelos will be on the bench as Colak has now made himself undroppable due to his form.

“Usually, Morelos plays in the big games.

“But Colak is undroppable now for me, and has Sakala played his way into the team?”

Rangers’ opponents on Wednesday, Liverpool, are in Premier League action on Sunday when they have a trip to take on Arsenal on the agenda.