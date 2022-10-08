Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has lavished praise on Bruno Guimaraes, who played a starring role in their big win over Brentford at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian midfielder scored twice as Newcastle produced a scintillating performance to thrash Brentford 5-1 on Tyneside.

Guimaraes has emerged as a cult figure amongst Newcastle fans since he joined the club in the winter transfer window earlier this year.

The midfielder missed four games this season earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury and Howe conceded that Newcastle missed their midfield talisman when he was on the sidelines.

The Newcastle boss stressed that his importance is clear from the fact that Guimaraes makes a difference to the team in each phase of the game.

Howe told BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “He was outstanding.

“We really missed him when he was out. [He is a] quality player who helps us in every phase.”

The Newcastle manager pointed out that the goals came from the errors Brentford were forced to make by the intensity of his team’s pressing.

“If you look where the goals came from today our intensity and pressing, we forced them into errors and we got rewarded for that.

“Overall a great day for us.”

Newcastle will next take a trip to the north west of England to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford a week from Sunday.