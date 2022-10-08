Former Crystal Palace midfielder Stephen Hunt has stressed that Selhurst Park continues to be an amazing ground with an Italian type atmosphere.

Patrick Vieira’s side will play host to Leeds United on Sunday, looking to get just their second win in the Premier League so far this campaign.

The Eagles are currently situated in 17th place in the league table after accumulating just six points from seven games, ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers on goal difference.

Palace will be looking to beat Leeds on Sunday and welcome them to Selhurst Park, a ground that Hunt feels continues to retain a superb atmosphere.

The 41-year-old former Republic of Ireland midfielder believes that Selhurst Park has not changed much since those days, with perhaps the hospitality a little better now.

Hunt noted that the atmosphere has remained the same, calling it Italian style due to the energy levels and the noise.

“Palace is an amazing ground”, Hunt said on Off The Ball.

“I started my career there as a YTS in 97/98 and the Premier League had been going three or four years.

“Right from then the ground hasn’t changed a bit, maybe the hospitality has got a bit better, but the ground has remained the same.

“The atmosphere has remained the same and behind the goal it is electric, it’s almost mafia type like, Italian type, there and they make some noise.”

Vieira’s side are just three points behind their next opponents, who are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table.