Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen has stressed that the Whites should have had more points from their games this season given the way they have played thus far.

Kristensen has quickly established himself as Leeds’ first-choice right-back since joining the club in the summer and has been a big part of their solid start to the season.

Four of Leeds’ seven league games have been at home so far in the ongoing campaign and after winning their first two, they have drawn the other two against Everton and Aston Villa, respectively.

Kristensen stressed that Leeds have been brilliant at home this season and says they should have managed to get more points from their four games at Elland Road.

He pointed out that Leeds also should have won away from home at Southampton earlier in the term after going two goals up and feels they need to learn from the mistakes they made on the south coast.

The Dane said on LUTV: “I think we have been fantastic at home.

“I think we should maybe have had a few more points, we can say that a little bit.

“On the road, could have beaten Southampton after going 2-0 up.

“It is obviously something we have to be better.”

Leeds will be on the road in London on Sunday when they will take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.