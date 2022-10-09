Fixture: Everton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Everton manager Frank Lampard has selected his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to Goodison Park in the Premier League this evening.

Lampard has led Everton to back to back league wins, over West Ham United and Southampton, and will now be eyeing taking Manchester United’s scalp in front of the passionate home support.

Everton have not lost a game since 13th August, when they were beaten by Aston Villa, with Lampard making sure the Toffees are solid and tough to take on.

They edged out Manchester United 1-0 in the last meeting between the two teams at Goodison Park.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal this evening, while at the back Lampard goes with Seamus Coleman, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The middle of the park sees Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and Alex Iwobi deployed, while Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray support Neal Maupay.

Lampard has options on the bench if needed, including Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton Team vs Manchester United

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Gordon, Gray, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Keane, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, John