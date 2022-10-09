Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley was scouted by Premier League side Crystal Palace during the Bhoys’ Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig last week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

O’Riley has made a big impact at Celtic since joining from League One club MK Dons and is also a Denmark international.

He has already been linked with several Premier League sides and now Crystal Palace are showing interest.

The Eagles sent top scout Dougie Freedman to watch O’Riley play for Celtic in the Champions League against Leipzig last week.

He clocked 75 minutes against the Germans as Celtic slipped to a 3-1 loss.

Palace want midfield reinforcements and have been hoping to take Conor Gallagher back from Chelsea, however those hopes are fading fast.

O’Riley could be an alternative for the Eagles, though Celtic are unlikely to want to lose him so soon after snapping him up.

Celtic have the 21-year-old locked down on a contract at Celtic Park until the summer of 2026 and this season have given him the opportunity to feature in the Champions League, something Crystal Palace cannot offer.