Norwich City are waiting to see if Leeds United change their stance on Charlie Cresswell, with the Canaries currently monitoring him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Yorkshire giants let Cresswell join Championship side Millwall on loan during the summer, with an eye on the defender clocking up regular game time to speed his development.

Cresswell has already started to shine in the second tier and Leeds see a future for the player back at Elland Road.

Norwich are keen on Cresswell and would like to sign him, but are aware that Leeds do not want to sell.

The Canaries are now waiting to see if Leeds change their stance on the centre-back in the future and are monitoring him.

Under Dean Smith, Norwich currently sit second in the Championship and hopes are high at Carrow Road that they can bounce straight back up to the Premier League.

They feel that Cresswell could be a solid addition, but will need Leeds to agree to do business if any move is to happen.

Norwich could potentially look to sign the defender on loan with an option to buy.

Cresswell has played for Leeds seven times at senior level.