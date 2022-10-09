Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his side to go up against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Reds have struggled to hit their usual heights this season, but do head to the Emirates Stadium on the back of a win in the Champions League, over Rangers.

Liverpool have a good recent record against Arsenal, winning four of the last five encounters between the two teams; they have also won on their last three visits to the Emirates Stadium.

Midfielder Arthur Melo is the latest on the treatment table for Liverpool, with the midfielder looking at several months out of action.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool in north London, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas operate as full-backs. Central defence sees Virgil van Dijk partnered by Joel Matip.

Midfield sees Liverpool deploy Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota support Darwin Nunez.

If Klopp wants to make changes he has options on his bench, including Roberto Firmino and Fabinho.

Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Phillips