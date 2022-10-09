Fixture: West Ham United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s London derby against Fulham on home turf.

The Hammers have endured a difficult start to the Premier League this season, but beat Wolves 2-0 last weekend and also won in the Europa Conference League in midweek, away at Anderlecht.

Boss David Moyes will be keen for a further three points today and West Ham face a Fulham side who were thrashed 4-1 at home by Newcastle United in their last outing.

Moyes is without summer arrival Maxwel Cornet, who has a calf strain.

Lukasz Fabianski is picked between the sticks by West Ham, while Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell operate in defence.

Midfield sees Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek play, while Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen support Gianluca Scamacca.

Moyes has options on the bench if changes are needed, including Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Fulham

Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Fornals, Bowen, Scamacca

Substitutes: Areola, Coufal, Johnson, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson