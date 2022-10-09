Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes that the Reds’ poor form can no longer be seen as a blip, with something properly wrong at Anfield.

Last season’s runners-up in the Premier League and the Champions League lost 3-2 away at Arsenal on Sunday to continue their poor start to the campaign.

Liverpool have won only two of their eight league games so far this season and sit a huge 14 points off the top of the Premier League table.

Many believe that Liverpool are simply suffering a blip and will soon hit their former heights as they climb up the Premier League standings.

McMahon though is of the view that Liverpool’s form is such that it can no longer be said to be a blip and he believes there is something wrong.

The former Reds midfielder is clear that only hard work will put Liverpool back on the right path.

“There is clearly a problem. This is no longer a blip”, McMahon said after the Arsenal game on LFC TV.

“Are Liverpool poor this season? Very much so, especially in defending.

“So it’s no longer a blip and we’ll get over it.

“We’ve got to work so, so hard now to get over this, what some people are saying is a blip; it’s a bit more than that I think.”

Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday evening when they lock horns with Rangers in the Champions League and it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp will shuffle his pack against the Gers.