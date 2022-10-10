Arsenal are looking to extend winger Gabriel Martinelli’s contract up until the summer of 2028 and have already begun discussions, it has been claimed in Brazil.

Martinelli has earned acclaim for his performances recently for Arsenal, with many describing him as one of the most in-form players in the Premier League.

He has started every one of Arsenal’s Premier League games and has contributed with four goals along with two assists.

Martinelli’s current contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2024 but the Gunners are looking to get him to sign an extension.

Arsenal wish to prolong Martinelli’s stay at the Emirates until the summer of 2028 with a new contract, according to Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte.

Negotiations have already started with the Brazilian star and the signs are looking like Arsenal will be successful in their wish.

Martinelli has stressed that he would be happy to stay at Arsenal and sign a new contract with the Gunners, and thus the club will have reason to think they will be able to tie him down.

Arsenal have other players whose contractual situations are a worry, like Bukayo Saka whose contract also expires in 2024, and they are hoping they can get all of them to sign a new deal.